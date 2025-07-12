Priyanka Chopra wishes baby brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday with a perfect family pic

Mumbai, July 12 Priyanka Chopra's baby brother Siddharth Chopra turned 36 years old on Saturday and the 'Barfi' actress wished him on his special day with a perfect family photo.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, Priyanka posted a lovely image from what seemed to be a family vacation. The pic featured PeeCee, along with her singer husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth, and sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya.

The still was accompanied by a sweet birthday wish that read, "Happy birthday @siddharthchopra89. Here's to celebrating you every day. We love you," along with red heart, heart eyes, and party popper emojis."

Priyanka's mother and sister-in-law re-shared the photo on their respective Instagram stories.

In another post, PeeCee also wished her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas on her birthday, who shares it with Siddharth.

She shared a photo on her IG where Denise was seen with her arms wrapped around Siddharth.

“Two of my most special people were born today (heart hand emoji). Always love you, Glammy & Mama, Happy birthday @mamadjonas @siddharthchopra89," Priyanka captioned the post.

For the unversed, this happens to be Siddharth's first birthday after his wedding to Neelam in February this year. Both Priyanka and Nick made a lot of headlines for their adorable moments from the lavish wedding. The couple was seen performing their duties as the Didi and Jiju of the groom, with the singer being adored for embracing Indian traditions with utmost grace. Little Malti Marie Chopra also left everyone awestruck at her Mammu's wedding.

Work-wise, after "Heads of State" Priyanka will soon be seen in the much-awaited second season of the web series "Citadel". Initially slated to reach the audience this year, the project has been delayed to spring 2026.

Additionally, PeeCee has also been roped in as the leading lady for SS Rajamouli's next named "SSMB29" for now.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu for the first time in this yet-to-be-titled drama.

