Priyanka Chopra wishes BIL Kevin Jonas on his birthday with an adorable picture featuring Malti Marie, Nick Jonas

Mumbai, Nov 5 Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media account to wish her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas on his birthday on the 5th of November.

Sharing an adorable picture of Kevin, along with his brother Nick Jonas, walking hand in hand with Priyanka’s daughter Malti Marie. She wrote, “Happy birthday, @kevinjonas! Love you lots… Here’s to another amazing year ahead!”

The actress recently had shared a sweet birthday message for her niece, Valentina, daughter of Kevin Jonas and Daniel Jonas, on her social media account. Sharing a heartwarming picture from what appeared to be a Jonas Brothers' concert, Priyanka is seen holding Valentina, who is wearing noise-cancelling headphones and holding a Buzz Lightyear toy.

The actress captioned the picture as, "You're pure magic, Valentina. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever. Love you," tagging Kevin Jonas and Daniel Jonas. In a video shared by PeeCee from Nick Jonas’ concert, the entire set of audience members who attended the Jonas Brothers concert were seen singing the happy birthday song for Kevin Jonas’ daughter Valentina.

The little girl who was standing on the stage was seen getting extremely shy and happy to see thousands of audience members singing the birthday song for her.

Talking about her aunt, Priyanka Chopra, the actress is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Taking to the Stories section of her social media account, PeeCee shared a video showing the streets of Hyderabad, tagging Mahesh Babu in the clip.

The south star, resharing her story on his social media account, wrote, “Welcome back, Desi Girl... You’ll remember this trip,” to which Priyanka replied, “Looking forward.”

