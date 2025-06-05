Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘eternal queen’ Angelina Jolie on 50th birthday

Mumbai, June 5 As Angelina Jolie turned 50, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished the Oscar winning-actress, whom the 'desi girl' lovingly called the “eternal queen.”

Priyanka took to Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of Jolie, who turned 50 on Wednesday and wrote: “Happiest birthday to this eternal queen @angelinajolie.”

Talking about Jolie, she has appeared in over thirty film productions since 1982. The actress has starred in films such as Playing by Heart, Gone in 60 Seconds, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Alexander, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Beowulf, A Mighty Heart, Changeling, Kung Fu Panda, Wanted, Salt, The Tourist and Maleficent.

Known for her humanitarian work, the actress who has directed a number of films, such as In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken,

Talking about Priyanka, she is all set to star in “Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.” The spy action series was released in 2023. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor