Priyanka Chopra wishes her in-laws on their wedding anniversary with adorable family picture 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Actor Priyanka Chopra extended heartfelt wishes to her in-laws Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram Story and shared an adorable family picture and wrote, "Wishing you endless love and happiness on your anniversary."

Priyanka also wished her brother-in-law Joe Jonas with a picture of him. "Happy birthday @joejonas, wishing you the best of everything! Loads of love," she wrote.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'.'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

Nick, on the other hand, was last seen in Robert Schwartzman's 'The Good Half'.In the project, Jonas played a writer named Renn, who travels home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral.

