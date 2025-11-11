Priyanka Chopra wishes "new adventures" for Raghav Chadha in sweet birthday post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared warm wishes to her brother-in-law, politician Raghav Chadha, on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a picture with Raghav and Parineeti from their wedding festivities. In her caption, the actor extended a special message.

"Happy Birthday @raghavchadha88! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead filled with health, happiness, and new adventures with the little one," she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in October, Priyanka, who is affectionately called 'Mimi Didi' by her cousins, took to social media to share her greetings as the couple became parents to a baby boy.

"Congratulations!" she posted on Instagram Story.

Parineeti and Raghav announced the birth of their baby boy via a joint Instagram post. They posted a sweet note which read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything."

The couple signed off with, "With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

Earlier in the day, Parineeti dropped a carousel of pictures with Raghav, showing the couple sharing adorable moments at their vacation getaways, family gatherings, and casual outings.

Parineeti married Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has back-to-back projects in the pipeline, including SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled 'Globetrotter'.

The film also features Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

The makers recently unveiled the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who appears to be playing the lead antagonist as 'Kumbha'. Further details about its plot or cast have been kept under wraps.

