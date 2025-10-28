Priyanka Chopra wishes niece Valentina with an adorable post on birthday

Mumbai Oct 28 IANS Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet birthday message for her niece, Valentina, daughter of Kevin Jonas and Daniel Jonas, sharing a heartwarming picture from what appears to be a Jonas Brothers concert.

Priyanka is seen holding Valentina, who is wearing noise-cancelling headphones and holding a Buzz Lightyear toy. The actress captioned the picture, 'You're pure magic, Valentina.' Wishing you the happiest birthday ever. Love you. tagging Kevin Jonas and Daniel Jonas. The adorable picture also featured another child seated behind Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas and is often seen sharing glimpses of her close bond with the Jonas family. Chopra has frequently been spotted attending concerts of the Jonas brothers and family gatherings with in-laws.

Recetnly, Priyanka Chopra marked Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas in New York, sharing a heartwarming set of photographs from the intimate celebration. The actress posted on Instagram with the caption: *“Surprise!! Daddy came home for Chauth. In the middle of intense touring when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karva Chauth.”

The first photo showed Priyanka, dressed in a black outfit with a red dupatta covering her head, pointing to the moon with Nick by her side. Another candid frame captured her placing a mehendi-clad hand over Nick’s face, highlighting the festive spirit and their bond. One of the sweetest moments was seeing Nick with their daughter Malti Mary, who sat beside him engrossed in her colouring book while Priyanka affectionately rested her hand on his head. In another photo, Nick could be seen helping Malti draw, his hand gently guiding hers, while she doodled in a notebook with “Malti” written across the page in big green letters.

A special detail came in the form of a coffee cup with Priyanka and Malti’s image imprinted on the froth, making the celebration even more personal. The series ended with a glimpse of Malti’s little artwork alongside Nick’s autograph, underlining the family’s togetherness during the festival. Earlier in the day,

Priyanka had also shared a story showing off her Karwa Chauth mehendi, alongside the tiny mehendi designs on Malti’s little hands, delighting fans with the mother-daughter bond. Just last week, Priyanka was in Mumbai for a brief two-day trip during the Durga Puja festivities.

Despite her packed schedule, she managed to attend the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, meet friends from the industry, fulfil professional commitments, and indulge in quintessential Indian breakfasts like poha and thepla before flying back.

