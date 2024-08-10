Priyanka Chopra’s ‘last day’ on ‘The Bluff’ set begins with ‘morning mask’

Mumbai, Aug 10 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' shoot for “The Bluff” has almost come to an end, as she shared that it is her last day on the set.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share some moments from her last day of filming. The actress also shared pictures from the wrap-up party of the film.

In the clip, Priyanka is seen wearing a black coloured face mask and said: “This is my morning mask, okay? No judgment. Last day on ‘The Bluff’ today. Exciting stuff. I go back home tomorrow…”

She then shared a video from sets of the swashbuckler drama film, which is directed by Frank E. Flowers.

“Inside the studio. One of our sets on The Bluff,” she wrote on the video and was heard saying: “This is what the sets look like. It’s a maze of construction. Pretty crazy.”

“The Bluff," which is being shot in Australia, stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. The film is set in the Caribbean Islands during the 19th century. Priyanka stars as an ex-pirate who protects her family when her past catches up with her.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared that she has started prepping for the second season of the spy action thriller "Citadel." She shared a video of herself sitting in the backseat of her car and flaunting a honey-hued eye colour.

In the clip, the actress said: “New eye colour for Citadel, what do you think?” and captioned it: “@Citadelonprime prep! Here we go…!”

Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, with the Russo brothers as executive producers, the first season of “Citadel” also stars Richard Madden.

Several non-English language adaptations have been announced. The Indian adaptation starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny” and will premiere on November 7.

