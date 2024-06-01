Priyanka Chopra's mirror selfie offers glimpse of her walk-in closet

Canberra [Australia], June 1: Priyanka Chopra, who recently resumed work after a much-needed break, shared a stunning selfie flaunting her toned body.

The 'Barfi' actress took to her Instagram Stories to post the picture, showcasing her fit physique.

In the selfie, Priyanka is seen in smart athleisure, giving fans a glimpse of her walk-in closet.

Along with the picture, the actress wrote a caption that read, "My Perfect Combo," highlighting her chic and comfortable style.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in Australia for the shoot of her new project 'The Bluff'.

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram, to share a picture of her script and expressed excitement about the shoot.

'The Bluff' is being directed by Frank E Flowers.

Recently, Priyanka dropped a video with her daughter Malti Marie.

The video began with Priyanka's flight landing in Australia. It then gave a glimpse of her daughter looking outside the airport.

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline.

The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Priyanka also serves as a producer on the film. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series Citadel.

