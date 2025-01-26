Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra says ‘Har Har Gange’

Mumbai, Jan 26 With Mahakumbh 2025 underway in Prayagraj, millions of pilgrims have flocked to take a dip in the holy river. Now, Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture from her night walk along the banks of Ganga.

The photo posted by Dr Madhu Chopra on social media shows her folding her hands in a namaste while smiling ear to ear. "Har har Gange!! Night walk along the banks of Gangaji," she wrote as the caption.

Moving on, speculations have been doing rounds for some time now that Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's forthcoming entertainer, tentatively titled, "SSMB29", opposite superstar Mahesh Babu.

Recently, the 'RRR' maker took to his Instagram account and shared a video posing in front of a caged lion. He was also seen flaunting the passport of Mahesh Babu, hinting that the Telugu actor would be tied up with the film's shoot. Mahesh Babu further commented on the post with a famous dialogue from his 2006 blockbuster "Pokiri". He wrote, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu, (Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself)."

In addition to this, Priyanka Chopra also took to the comment section and wrote, "finally". SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad has penned the screenplay of "SSMB29". However, further details about the cast and crew of his ambitious project have still been under wraps.

"SSMB29" will mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. The diva was last seen in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer "Apuroopam".

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with hubby Nick Jonas and the Jonas brothers for a holiday film. Expected to premiere on Disney, this untitled movie went on floors on 13th January in Toronto.

In addition to this, PeeCee will also be seen in the second season of her blockbuster show "Citadel".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor