Priyanka Chopra’s mother shares glimpse from son’s ‘mehndi ceremony’

Mumbai, Feb 5 Global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra shared a glimpse from her son’s ‘mehndi ceremony’, featuring the star and her toddler daughter Malti.

Priyanka re-shared a picture on her Instagram stories originally posted by her mother. The picture showed a group of women including Priyanka and Malti dressed in traditional ensembles, standing indoors for what appears to be a Mehendi ceremony.

The caption reads, "Behna’s and bhabhi taking Sajan ki Mehendi", suggesting that the groom's sisters and sister-in-law are getting ready for the wedding celebrations.

“Sajan ki Mehandi” refers to a mehendi ceremony dedicated to the groom.

On February 4, Priyanka shared a sneak-peek into the “shaadi ka ghar” ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.

Priyanka shared several glimpses of the wedding prep. In one photograph, Priyanka could be seen at a sangeet dance ceremony. Another image showed her enjoying dinner time with her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr.

For the caption, she wrote: “Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! sangeet practice to fam jams . So good to be home my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely ! looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

The actress had also shared a picture on Instagram stories with her daughter and captioned it: “Mumbai with meri jaan (my love)."

Talking about work, according to reports, Priyanka has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled "SSMB29". The project will be made under the direction of 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, her last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama, "The Sky Is Pink", based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis, and tells the story of her parents Aditi and Niren as they navigate their marriage while dealing with their daughter's illness.

Internationally, Priyanka will be seen in “Heads of State,” where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. “Heads of State” is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing.

The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor