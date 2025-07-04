Priyanka Chopra’s tangled hair gets the sweetest fix from Nick Jonas

Mumbai, July 4 Global star Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a sweet moment with husband Nick Jonas, where he was seen helping her untangle her messy hair.

The heartwarming video showed Nick gently coming to her rescue. Taking to Instagram, the desi girl shared a video in which Nick Jonas could be seen helping her untie her ponytail. In the video, seemingly filmed in London after the "Heads of State" event, Priyanka is seen sitting on a chair and saying, “Here we go again.” She then turns the camera to Nick, who is busy untying her ponytail. Smiling warmly, the actress praises the singer for helping her so patiently.

For the caption, the ‘Baywatch’ actress wrote, “Hair wanted to stay as is! @nickjonas said No! ‘Ponytails are complicated’ 2.0.”

Earlier, Nick Jonas had shared a heartwarming video on Instagram from what he described as a “date night” at the premiere of “Heads of State.” In the clip, Priyanka looked gorgeous in a purple fringed maxi dress as she danced to Camila Cabello’s popular track “Bam Bam.” The video ended on a tender note with Nick pulling her in for a sweet hug.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's latest film, “Heads of State,” directed by Ilya Naishuller, hit screens on July 2, 2025. The action-packed thriller also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. In the film, PeeCee plays an MI6 agent caught in the middle of a high-stakes global conspiracy. The plot follows two rival world leaders who must set aside their differences and work together after becoming targets of a deadly international threat.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her much-awaited comeback to Bollywood after a four-year break. She will be seen alongside South superstar Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic, “SSMB29.” Her last appearance in a Hindi film was in “The White Tiger” (2021), released on Netflix, where she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

