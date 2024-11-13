Priyanka humorously links her weight loss journey to Amitabh and Sridevi

Mumbai, Nov 13 Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a playful meme featuring Amitabh Bachchan and late Sridevi, humorously reflecting on her weight-loss journey.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the desi girl shared a hilarious meme where she highlighted how easily she gains weight by referencing a popular scene from the 1992 film "Khuda Gawah", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi. In the scene, Amitabh sings to Sridevi, 'Main vaapas aaunga, ye mera vaada raha' ('I promise I will come back soon'), from the hit song 'Tu Na Jaa Mere Baadshah,' sung by Alka Yagnik and Mohammed Aziz.

Sharing the post, the 'Baywatch' actress wrote, “As soon as I start exercising, my weight.”

Priyanka posted another meme featuring the song “Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali' from "Maine Pyar Kiya", starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. As Salman sings, 'Mere sawaalon ka jawaab do' ('Answer my questions'), Priyanka related to the sentiment, playfully captioning it, 'Same. Gn.'"

The meme featured the caption “Me now a days” written on the top. On Salman, the tag was “me” and on Bhagyashree was “ChatGPT.”

Lately, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her life with her fans. A few days ago, she shared a sneak peek into her past week with fans. Sharing series of her photos, Chopra wrote, “This past week was: 1) when the glam slaps, 2) oh hello pelvic bones, haven’t seen you for a while, 3) it’s almost that time, 4) skin prep before starting makeup, 5) so pretty, 6) ‘I’m a rainbow ghost’ – MM, 7) my daughter is funny!, 8) Diana’s eyes, 9) ‘My family, I gotchu everyone.’ I’m not crying... you are.”

On the work front, the 42-year-old actress has several exciting projects lined up, including “Heads of State” alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, "The Bluff,” co-starring Karl Urban, and the second season of her popular series “Citadel.”

