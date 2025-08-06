Priyanka Jagga to Return in Bigg Boss 19 After Fallout With Salman Khan? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss lovers are aware of Priyanka Jagga, as she was one of the most talked person in Bigg Boss season 10. Back then she made headlines for all bad reasons. Not only her co-contestants, even Salman Khan also got frustrated and asked her to walked out of the show after having a huge spat with her. Salman even warned channel and makers if they try to have any collaboration with Priyanka he will not work with them. Despite of this Priyanka Jagga recently claimed that she has been offered to be a part of upcoming Bigg boss season. She shared two post on Facebook in which she claimed that everyone deserves second chance and she has accepted one.

On Tuesday, August 5 Priyanka Jagga posted a long message Priyanka stated, "10 years ago, I was part of a show called Bigg Boss. It changed my life – but not all of it was easy. I had a fight with the host, Salman Khan. And I walked away. From the show. From the glam world. From the noise. But now, out of the blue... Bigg Boss has called again. Yes-this season. They want me back. This season is all about RAJNEETI. Here's the thing: I've healed. I've built a new life. I'm not chasing lights or headlines anymore. But this offer feels like a breakthrough. Not for fame. But maybe for closure. Maybe for courage. Maybe for something more. I'm torn. Should I say yes? Or walk away with peace?"

"I don't know who to thank first I'm truly overwhelmed. I've always had deep respect for those who give, who forgive, and who forget. That kind of grace is rare.To the team, the people behind the scenes, and everyone who believed I could be part of the show again thank you. From the bottom of my heart. The new season starts in just 2-3 weeks... and this time, it's RAJNEETI with a different energy. Let's see where this journey takes us. Thank you all," she posted in separate post . This claimed is made by Priyanka Jagga, however makers have not confirmed about Priyanka's controversial show.

About Heated Argument With Salman Khan

Priyanka's first appearance on the show in 2016 ended early due to a heated argument with Salman Khan. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman asked her to leave because she repeatedly disrespected other contestants. Following the argument, Salman reportedly told the channel he would end his association with them if she ever returned. JioCinema recently released a teaser for Bigg Boss 19, announcing that the season will premiere on August 24. The theme is "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," focusing on shifting power dynamics within the house. While the contestant list hasn't been revealed yet, Salman Khan will return as the host.