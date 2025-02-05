Priyanka shares pictures from haldi ceremony of her brother Siddharth

Mumbai, Feb 5 Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be next seen in the second season of the streaming series ‘Citadel’, is busy with her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared pictures and videos from the Haldi ceremony. She wrote in the caption, “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony”.

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen posing with her family and friends. The videos show her dancing and celebrating the festivities.

Earlier, Priyanka took blessings at the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana. The pictures shared by the actress feature her in a simple green salwar kameez, sans makeup.

Dropping sneak peeks of her religious visit on Insta, PeeCee wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite”.

If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’. The project will be made under the direction of 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli.

When PeeCee landed at the Hyderabad airport a few days ago, reports were rife that she had come to India to shoot for ‘SSMB29’. However, nothing has been made official till now.

Prior to that, Priyanka expressed her grief after the devastation the Los Angeles wildfires. She took to her Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures of the destruction caused by the wildfires.

She wrote, “I (heart emoji) you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support”.

The actress added, “To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers risking everything—you are true heroes. Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground. Every contribution, no matter the size, truly helps. I’ll keep adding pages as I come across them. Link in my bio for more details”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor