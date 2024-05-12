Priyanka shares selfie with Nick Jonas from their Saturday night; don't miss their daughter Malti's cute video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : After wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming movie 'Heads of State', actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spending quality time with her family in Ireland. The Global icon on Sunday morning shared a glimpse of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and gave a sneak peek into her Saturday Night with Nick Jonas.

Dishing out major couple goals, Priyanka and Nick twinned in burgundy outfits.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Nights Like These."

Prior to Priyanka, Nick posted an adorable video of Malti.

The video captures Malti busy in her colouring books. As soon as the camera approached her, she gave a big smile.

Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her serene getaway.

The picture-perfect moment captured in the heartwarming snapshot features Priyanka, her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the photo, Priyanka cradles Malti lovingly in her arms, while the little one, clad in a cap, engages in playful antics, evoking laughter and joy between mother and daughter.

Nick, standing beside them, radiates affection with a gentle smile adorning his face. The backdrop of lush greenery adds to the charm of the family bonding captured in the frame.

Priyanka's caption for the post, "My angels.. @maltimarie @nickjonas," succinctly captures the essence of the precious moment shared.

This serene escape to Dublin comes as a well-deserved respite for Priyanka, following her rigorous filming schedule for 'Heads of State.'

Notably, Priyanka also offered fans a behind-the-scenes look into her filming experience through a 'wrap' reel, featuring heartwarming moments with her daughter Malti.

'Heads of State,' boasting a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid, is eagerly anticipated by fans, with Priyanka's portrayal adding to the excitement.

Beyond this project, Priyanka has a slate of ventures in the pipeline, including 'The Bluff' directed by Frank E Flowers, and an upcoming production in collaboration with the team behind the documentary 'Born Hungry.'

