Priyanka welcomes ‘Jiju’ Raghav Chadha to Chopra family, calls Parineeti “most beautiful bride”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : While she couldn't be with her bestie, cousin Parineeti Chopra, at her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra showered her blessings on the newlyweds and penned an adorable note for them as well.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared stunning wedding pictures of the couple and tagged them with a lengthy note.

Welcoming Chadha to the Chopra family, Priyanka called her sister, Parineeti a.k.a Tisha, as the most beautiful bride ever.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxm8kNmoojG/?

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us 😉🤪❤️ Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love.Love you little one.@parineetichopra.”

Popularly known as ‘RagNeeti’, the duo tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close family friends.

Post the wedding ceremony, the newly married couple hosted a wedding reception for their guests.

It was attended by several well-known faces from the entertainment industry and politics.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra were part of the celebrity guest roll at the star-studded wedding.

Even as Priyanka was conspicuous by her absence at Parineeti’s wedding, the former’s mother, Madhu Chopra, revealed why the actor couldn’t make it to the special occasion.

On Monday morning, PeeCee’s mother was snapped at the Udaipur airport as she arrived for Parineeti's wedding. Speaking to the paparazzi, she disclosed why Priyanka could not attend the marriage ceremony.

The paps asked her how the wedding was, to which she replied, “Bahut badhiya (very good).”

To a specific question why Priyanka couldn’t attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding, Madhu said her daughter had prior work commitments because of which she had to give the wedding a miss.

“Woh kaam kar rahe hai (She is working),” Madhu Chopra said.

The paparazzi also questioned Madhu about what she gifted Parineeti and Raghav. She said, “Unhone sab mana kardiya. No lena dena. (They refused to accept gifts. No give or take)”

Asked how Parineeti looked on her wedding day, Madhu said, “Arey waise hi khubsoorat hai. Aur achhi lag rahi thi. (She is anyway beautiful and looked even more so at her wedding).

Earlier, on Monday, the newlyweds dropped the first pictures of their nuptials. Both the bride and groom looked regal in their wedding outfits.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped the pictures which she captioned, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time ...So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

Parineeti looked gorgeous in a designer beige lehenga while Raghav was seen twinning with her in an off-white sherwani and a matching safa.

The ‘Uunchai’ actor kept her hair open and accessorized her look with heavy emerald and diamond jewellery. She also wore a customised veil featuring her handsome groom, Raghav's name in Devanagari script, created with the artistry of badla work reflecting their deep-rooted love.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in the national capital.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. Their love story might even have blossomed in London as the duo reportedly studied together at a college there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor