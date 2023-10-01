Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra shares inside pic from Parineeti Chopra’s 'choora ceremony'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra on Sunday shared an inside picture of actor Parineeti Chopra from her 'choora ceremony'.

Taking to Instagram, Madhu dropped the pic which she captioned, “Happy bride at her choora ceremony.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx1uX5LP6uU/

In the picture, the ‘Uunchai’ actor is seen flashing her adorable smile while posing for the camera in a lovely yellow salwar suit.

Parineeti recently got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The newly married couple shared the first pictures of their wedding on social media in which they looked regal and radiant.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time ... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now..”

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor