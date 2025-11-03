Priyanshu Painyuli Calls ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ a Dream Collaboration with Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, and A.R. Rahman

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to be a part of Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand L Rai’s much-awaited next directorial. The film takes forward the legacy of the cult classic Raanjhanaa and brings together an exciting cast including Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, with music by the legendary A.R. Rahman.

Speaking about his excitement, Priyanshu Painyuli shared, "It feels surreal to be a part of a story that began with Raanjhanaa, a film that has had such a lasting cultural and emotional impact. With Tere Ishk Mein, the narrative is being taken forward in a fresh, larger-than-life way, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this cinematic journey. To collaborate with a visionary like Aanand L Rai and to have the music of A.R. Rahman woven into the soul of the film is a dream for any actor. And to share the screen with talents like Dhanush and Kriti Sanon makes it even more special. This film is about love in its grandest, most powerful form, and I am thrilled to contribute my bit to this beautiful world."

With a mix of stellar performances, soulful music, and the magic of Aanand L Rai’s storytelling, Tere Ishk Mein promises to be one of the most anticipated love stories in Indian cinema.