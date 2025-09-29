Priyanshu Painyuli, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Sumeet Vyas Join Forces for Jio Hotstar’s Romantic Thriller Directed by Raj Chakraborty

Jio Hotstar’s next big project is a romantic thriller directed by acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, who makes his debut in the Hindi OTT space with this series. Known for films like Proloy and Shontaan, Chakraborty is now set to bring his cinematic vision to a wider national audience. The yet-untitled series boasts a compelling ensemble cast led by Priyanshu Painyuli, Sumeet Vyas, and Aditi Pohankar, with Parambrata Chatterjee also joining the team. Priyanshu, who has steadily built a reputation with diverse performances, will be seen in an interesting and layered role in the series. Aditi Pohankar brings her unique energy to the mix, while Parambrata Chatterjee, who has previously made a mark in Hindi cinema with films like Kahaani and Bulbbul, adds further depth to the ensemble.

Sources reveal that the shooting has been completed across the stunning backdrops of Kolkata and Darjeeling, giving the thriller both authenticity and cinematic richness. A source close to the project shared, “This romantic thriller is shaping up to be a unique blend of emotions, suspense, and gripping drama. Priyanshu Painyuli and Sumeet Vyas working together for the first time will be an exciting highlight, while Aditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chatterjee bring incredible strength to the narrative. With Raj Chakraborty’s Hindi directorial debut, the show promises freshness and intensity in equal measure.”