Priyanshu Painyuli shares his experience working with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein’

Mumbai, Nov 3 Actor Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to share screen space with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in Aanand L Rai’s much-awaited film “Tere Ishq Mein.”

Opening up about his experience, Priyanshu revealed how exciting it was to collaborate with the acclaimed filmmaker and his talented co-stars, calling the project a special chapter in his career. Speaking about his excitement, Priyanshu told IANS, “Being part of Tere Ishq Mein feels incredibly special. Raanjhanaa left behind such a deep emotional legacy, and to now be part of a story that carries that spirit forward is both humbling and thrilling.”

“Aanand sir’s world is always filled with heart and honesty, and stepping into that as an actor is a joy. Having A.R. Rahman’s music shape the soul of the film makes the experience even more magical. Working alongside incredible co-actors like Dhanush and Kriti only adds to how exciting this journey is. This film celebrates love in all its intensity and beauty, and I feel grateful to contribute to it in my own way,” he added.

“Tere Ishq Mein” brings filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Dhanush together once again after their successful collaborations on “Raanjhanaa” and “Atrangi Re.” Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, along with Bhushan Kumar, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on 28th November 2025.

“Tere Ishq Mein” is described as a spiritual continuation of the world of Raanjhanaa, exploring deeper shades of unrequited love, yearning, and emotional turmoil.

Besides this, Priyanshu Painyuli also has the upcoming thriller “Pirates” in the kitty. In the movie, he will be seen playing an ethical hacker. Speaking about his preparation for Pirates, Priyanshu had earlier shared “I believe in doing my homework. Whether it’s body transformation, learning a dialect, or grasping the psyche of a character, I always go all in. I’m playing an ethical hacker, and it was very important for me to understand how such a mind operates.”

