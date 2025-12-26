Priyanshu Painyuli shares how the last quarter of 21st century shaped him as an artist and human being

Mumbai, Dec 26 Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has opened up about how the last quarter of the 21st century has influenced his journey, both personally and professionally.

Reflecting on the experiences that have shaped him, the actor shared insights into how these years helped him grow as an artist and as a human being. When asked about his five happiest moments of the first quarter of the 21st century, Priyanshu Painyuli told IANS that it was actually the last quarter of the 21st century that shaped him as a person, an artist, and a human being.

He stated, “I don't think I can say five happiest moments, there will be 15, because this last quarter of the 21st century is what shaped me as a person, as an artist, as a human being. I have grown up in these times, but just to name a few of the moments which I can just over the head just think of them right now, obviously is one is moving to Mumbai from Bangalore when I finished my studies, came to Mumbai in 2010, started my journey here.”

“My first feature, “Rock On 2” which is where I had just a few scenes where I kind of did show myself as an actor and you know, I kind of got through more recognition with Bhavesh Joshi's Superhero. Exactly, so I think there can be five moments, but professionally as an actor, of course, there's Rock on 2 as your first film, Bhavesh Joshi 2, which got me into the eyes of the producer, directors and then the most popular ones being Mirzapur to Hollywood, you know, the feature which I got to do, which I'd never thought of.”

Priyanshu added, “There's unexpected moments in real life and things like that which happened with Extraction and just working with so many beautiful and wonderful directors who have been such big fan of, whether it's Vaishya Albert Raj, whether it is Navdeep Singh, Vikram Malte Motwani, Raja So many of them I got an opportunity to work with. Apart from that, I think personally there are moments like me meeting Vandana and doing this Taj Express musical show where we travelled around the world, we did 125 shows across the world and now, of course, we're married to her.”

“We had a very special moment from last few years and we have spent, we just completed five years of our marriage this year. So that's also a big, big achievement and in that five years now, growing together and also starting our first production house and making my first feature. Me and Vandana collaborating into a new journey from now onwards, which is very, very exciting.

So, I think what has been exciting is every five years reinventing yourself and rediscovering that there's more to you than just, you know, what you've taught us,” mentioned Painyuli.

Priyanshu Painyuli is widely known for his breakout role in “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” and has also featured in the American action film “Extraction.” He has starred in the crime drama series “Mirzapur” and appeared in films like “High Jack” and “Once Again” as well as the Netflix film “Upstarts.”

