Priyanshu Painyuli wraps up ‘Paan Parda Zarda’: This felt like biggest role of my career

Mumbai, June 16 Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has wrapped up the final leg of work on his upcoming gangster drama Paan Parda Zarda, which he said felt like a natural progression and the biggest role of his career so far.

The highly-anticipated series, which comes from the creators behind cult hits like Mirzapur, also stars Mona Singh and Tanya Maniktala in leading roles.

Priyanshu shared, "Working on Paan Parda Zarda has been a creatively fulfilling journey. Coming from the makers of Mirzapur, this project felt like a natural progression and the biggest role of my career so far.”

He added: “Plus I have played Robin in Mirzapur which was also with Gurmeet, a show that he directed and helmed and now this is a brand new world.”

The web series will see multifaceted creative forces coming together including ace directors Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur and Inside Edge) & Shilpi Dasgupta along with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey franchise), Suparn S Varma (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain, Family Man and Rana Naidu) and talented writer duo Hussain Dalal & Abbas Dalal (Bambai Meri Jaan, Farzi, Brahmastra), along with Radhika Anand & Vibha Singh.

The actor talked about the writing and the characters in “Paan Parda Zarda”.

Priyanshu said: “The writing, the world, and the characters are incredibly rich, and I genuinely believe the series will be embraced by movie lovers and fans of the genre. I’m confident and very excited for audiences to see what we’ve created.”

Set in the gritty underbelly of the gangster world, Paan Parda Zarda promises a powerful narrative driven by layered characters, intense drama, and high-stakes action.

The show also stars Tanvi Azmi, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi. “Paan Parda Zarda” is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India.

It was in 2023, when work on the series, an opium smuggling saga, was announced. At that time Mona told variety.com that she is excited about starting a brand-new journey with ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ in collaboration with Jio Studios.

