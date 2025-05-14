"Probably a good rule": Halle Berry forced to change Cannes outfit amid new red carpet rules

Washington [US], May 14 : Actress Halle Berry shared during the Cannes jury press conference that she had to make a last-minute fashion change due to the new rules for the attendees.

Ahead of the mega event, the organisers of the 78th Cannes Film Festival have announced the new dress code for the attendees regarding the gala screenings at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

For the red carpet look, the organisers have prohibited the outfits which promote 'nudity' for "decency" reasons.

"I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear because it's too big of a train," Berry said regarding her look for the opening night gala, adding, "I'm not going to break the rules. The nudity part is also probably a good rule," reported Variety.

As per the official document of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, the artists attending the gala screenings will be required to be dressed in evening wear, which includes a long dress and a tuxedo for men.

Cannes issued a statement on Monday, May 12, detailing its new red carpet rules. The festival said the changes were in accordance with "the institutional framework" of the Cannes Film Festival and French law, as per the outlet.

"This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law," said the new instructions from the festival.

Cannes added that it "reserves the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms."

The organisers further clarified that the "Festival welcoming teams" can prohibit Red Carpet access to artists who fail to follow the rules, particularly the dress code. The document reads, "The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules. For all other screenings, proper attire is sufficient."

Berry is serving on this year's competition jury alongside "Succession" Emmy winner Jeremy Strong, "All We Imagine as Light" director Payal Kapadia, South Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese documentarist Dieudo Hamadi and Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas. Juliette Binoche is overseeing the jury as president, reported Variety.

