Producer Anand Pandit celebrates pre-birthday with paparazzi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Producer Anand Pandit, best known for films like 'Chehre', 'The Big Bull', 'Thank God', and 'Total Dhamaal', celebrated his pre-birthday on Friday with photographers and fans outside his residence ahead of his special day on December 21.

In videos shared by the paps, the 'Chehre' producer was seen cutting a cake and distributing it among fans and photographers.

Dressed in a black shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses, the producer greeted paps with smiles and gratitude.

The producer, who was dressed in a black shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses, was seen greeting the photographers with smiles and gratitude.

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, the producer has collaborated with actor Pushkar Jog for a Marathi film, 'Taboo'. It is their sixth Marathi movie.

The film will be released in February 2025. With the elements of humour, it highlights the subject of marital relationships. The film is co-produced by Marathi actor Pushkar Jog who also directs and stars in it.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Goosebump Entertainment, 'Taboo' stars Pushkar Jog with Purvi Mundada, Hemal Ingle, Abhijeet Chavan, Vishakha Subhedar and Suresh Menon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor