Producer Anil Sunkara on 'Kalam' biopic: It took us eight rotations round the sun to make the dream a reality!

Chennai, May 22 Well known producer Anil Sunkara, who is one of the producers of 'Kalam', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, has now penned an emotional note about the upcoming film, saying that the film will not be just a normal biopic of the People's President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam but that it will be "an epic with perfect drama, action, humour and emotion."

On Wednesday, an official announcement was made about the film. The makers said that the film would be directed by Om Raut, best known for having directed 'Adipurush', and that actor Dhanush would essay the role of Doctor Kalam, India's most loved president, in the film.

Soon after the announcement, Anil Sunkara, one of the producers of the film, took to his X timeline to pen an emotional post on the phenomenal effort the producers had to make to put the project together.

Stating that this was the day they had all been praying for the last eight years, the producer said, "... In Kalamji’s words, it took us eight rotations round the sun to make the dream a reality."

He also went on to say, "Of course, Kalamji always said, 'Dream big and work hard to realize your dream'. Mr Kalam's story which itself is a dream come true has a lot of incidents unknown to people which will inspire the next generations to core."

"It's just not a normal biopic. It will be an epic with perfect drama,action,humor and emotion. Heartfelt thanks to dear brother @AbhishekOfficl who made this happen. Thanks @ramvamsikrishna and our entire team who travelled for past. @dhanushkraja," he wrote.

From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr. Kalam’s life was a blend of rocket science and irrepressible spirit. Often called the ‘Missile Man of India’, he rose from modest beginnings to become a celebrated aerospace scientist, visionary, and eventually the People’s President. His legacy, encapsulated in his bestselling memoir ‘Wings of Fire’, continues to ignite minds across generations.

