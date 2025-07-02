Producer Anil Sunkara on 'Show Time': This movie will not disappoint you even for a minute!

Chennai, July 2 Extremely pleased with director Madhan Dakshinamurthy's upcoming crime thriller 'Show Time', featuring actor Naveen Chandra in the lead, producer Anil Sunkara, who is presenting the film, has now claimed that their film will not disappoint audiences "even for a minute".

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy post on how satisfied they were with the film, which is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 4, the producer said, " Just watched the first copy of 'SHOWTIME'. The team is very happy about the output and we have delivered a two-hour gripping movie with all emotions and fun. Each and every artist performed to their best. Please watch this movie in theaters to encourage us to have more concept-oriented movies in future. Mark my words. This movie will not disappoint you even a minute and you come out with smile on your face God bless our deserving team."

Taking to his X timeline to respond to the producer's statement, actor Naveen Chandra said,"Sure shot entertaining one. Come watch in theatres Fun ,Family and Fear July 04th . #ShowTime"

A trailer released by the makers earlier shows Naveen Chandra, a trainer, bringing V K Naresh, a lawyer, to his home. Naveen tells V K Naresh that a man in his house is dead. Naveen explains that the man who has died tried to snatch his daughter's chain and that his efforts to restrain the chain snatcher from getting away resulted in his death.

V K Naresh initially refuses to buy the story and thinks the guy is acting. However, he eventually realises that what Naveen is saying is true and is horrified. Meanwhile, the trailer shows Naveen Chandra having a run in with cops who pay a visit to his place...

The film, which features Naveen Chandra and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in the lead, also features V K Naresh and Raja Ravindra in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Sekhar Chandra and dialogues by Srinivas Gavireddy. Cinematography for the film is by T Vinod Raja while editing is by Sarath Kumar and production design by Supriya Bettepati.

The movie, which has been produced by Kishore Garikipati under the banner of SkyLine Movies, has been scheduled for a worldwide release on July 4 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor