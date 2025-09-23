Producer Apoorva Mehta Honoured with Prestigious National Film Award for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Producer Apoorva Mehta received the National Award for Most Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 71st National Film Awards for the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The award recognises Mehta’s role in bringing the film to life, which captivated audiences with its blend of romance, drama and comedy. Mehta accepted the awards alongside director Karan Johar and Vaibhavi Merchant from President Droupadi Murmu on September 23, 2025, in New Delhi.

In an Instagram post, Apoorva Mehta said the film was a “labour of love” and thanked the cast, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Azmi Shabana, as well as the crew who worked behind the scenes. "It was an honour to accept the National Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani on behalf of @karanjohar and the entire @dharmamovies family. This film has been a labour of love; a celebration of storytelling, collaboration, and the kind of cinema that stays with you. We’re deeply grateful for this recognition," he wrote.

“To every single person behind the scenes, across every department, this award is yours as much as it is ours. Karan, thank you for letting me walk this path with you. For the trust, the partnership, and the friendship. This one means something quietly profound. @bij74 Thank you for being my biggest support & strength ❤️ Truly humbled to win the most Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 71st National Film Awards,” he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tells the story of two couples from different cultures coming together. The film explores issues like gender equality, family pressure, and personal freedom through the characters Rocky Randhawa, played by Ranveer Singh, and Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar directed the film.