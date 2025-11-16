Producer Gopichand Achanta Delves into Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, Reveals it Explores the Essence of Sanatan Dharma

God of masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu’s upcoming film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is one of the most anticipated films. A devotionally layered action spectacle, Akhanda 2 is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, has music scored by S Thaman. During the recently held song launch of The Thaandavam, producer Gopichand Achanta delved into the sequel’s essence, calling it a film that talks about God, faith and Hindu Sanatan Dharma.

“This has been an extraordinary and wonderful journey. Mumbai is a filmmaker’s dream and to start our pan-India promotions from here is a lovely opportunity offered by Nandamuri Balakrishna sir and Boyapati Sreenu sir. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is going to be a big blockbuster, and I can vouch for that. It has turned out extraordinarily well. This is a film that talks about our faith, God, and the Hindu Sanatan Dharma. And I hope this film reaches the nook and corner of India and the world,” he says.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is touted to be a high-devotional mass action spectacle, with elements of faith, Vedas, God, and Sanatan Dharma. The recently released Thaandavam song features a high-voltage musical score by Thaman S, and it showcases Nandamuri Balakrishna performing a fiery Shiva Thaandavam in a massive temple arena, surrounded by chanting Aghoras - all complementing the film’s essence.

Akhanda 2 brings together Samyuktha as the leading lady, Aadhi Pinisetty in a crucial and commanding role, and Harshali Malhotra in an emotionally significant character. The film boasts top-tier technical craftsmanship, with visuals by C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D. Detakae, crisp editing by Tammiraju, and grand production design led by A. S. Prakash. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 is mounted on a grand scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.