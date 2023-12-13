Producer Guneet Monga celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Sunny Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga and her husband Sunny Kapoor marked their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

On the special occasion, Monga took to Instagram and penned down an adorable note for her husband.

She shared a string of unseen pictures from her marriage and captioned the post, "Dear Sunny, cheers to one year of love, laughter, and a family that's now mine too, and a family that embraces me with open arms! It's not just about us; it's about the fantastic six that make every moment richer. No more solo races! Mera aadha stress toh wahin khatam hogaya hai ki hum 6 log hain. Hum har jagah full force mein jaate hain. Happy first anniversary to us!"

She also dropped a clip of herself with her husband Sunny, and her mom. In the video she can be seen asking her mother, "Mumma, hum kahan jaa rahey hai? Kyun jaa rahe hai? To which she sweetly responds, "Aapki shaadi karane" Guneet exclaims, "Phirse. Samajho na?" and her mom responds, "Han phirse. Court me". Giving her mom a kiss, the producer said, "Tomorrow is our court wedding."

She captioned the video, "It seemed fitting that finally our court marriage would fall into place, one year to the day we got married. This is it, this is all I need. With Sunny as the soundtrack to my life, and these few people who've made me feel so much love. Completing the year with so many blessings. Shukrana."

Guneet Monga tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor last year at the 4 Bungalows Gurudwara in Mumbai in a beautiful sikh ceremony.

'The Elephant Whisperers' which is backed by Guneet's banner Sikhya Entertainment, beat four other contenders to clinch the statuette in the Best Documentary Short Category, making it the first Indian documentary and one of only two Indian productions to win an Oscar (the other one being 'RRR').

Guneet has produced numerous superhit bollywood films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'The Lunchbox', 'Masaan', 'Zubaan' and 'Pagglait'.

