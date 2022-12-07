Producer Mohit Parmar gives utmost importance to the story of his projects. Know why?

A horde of advanced technologies is changing the face of cinema. While the filmmakers are rigorously using this new tech to craft eye-candy movies and series, they are forgetting that 'the story' is soul food! Producer Mohit Parmar, too, consents to the aforementioned words.

From his standpoint, there are multiple steps in the process of making any project, but the most important one is selecting the right story. Mohit Parmar says, "A producer must concentrate hard on the story of his project." But why?

According to the producer, the story must be solid and the viewer must feel it. Mohit Parmar added, "Costume, dialogues, background...anything can grab the attention of your viewers. However, it is the story that not only snatches their attention but keeps their eyes hooked to the screen till last. Hence, the plot of the film or any other project has to be strong."

We have always seen Mohit Parmar give great importance to the stories of his projects. They are always relatable and gripping. Haven't you seen his web series, Suraj Aur Saajnh? It's a story where two contrasting characters eventually end up together. Similarly, his short film Surprise revolves around a strange surprise given by a husband to his wife on their anniversary.

Mohit Parmar has also produced Raja Beta, Online Girlfriend, and 2 Square. All these projects are not only super amusing but also have a gripping storyline that urges viewers to watch them until the last second.

Speaking about the current work that is being done in the entertainment industry, Mohit Parmar says, "Filmmakers these days are giving less to zero importance to the story. They are focusing on making a magnum opus, forgetting that even Sholay required a story that was just as good as the action. "

The producer was always inclined towards the entertainment world, which pushed him to lay the foundation of House of Joy Productions. In the future, Mohit Parmar will be producing feature films, short films, a music video, and a web show. We are sure that all these projects, too, will have a captivating storyline.