Producer of upcoming thriller 'Regina' makes his debut as music composer

Chennai, Sep 21 The music rights of the upcoming crime thriller 'Regina', starring Sunaina in the lead, have been sold.

The film, which is being released in four languages, has been produced by Sathish Nair under his banner Yellow Bear Productions. Interestingly, Nair has scored the music for the film and is making his debut as music composer.

Directed by Domin D'Silva, who is known in the Malayalam film industry for films like 'Star' and 'Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam', the film is being billed as a 'woman-centric stylish thriller'.

The story is about how a woman who leads her life as a normal housewife achieves extraordinary things.

Sathish Nair said it was an important day in his life and thanked his family members and his well-wishers and friends for their support.

The main song in the film has been sung by Sid Sriram. Other singers who have sung for the film include Vandana Srinivasan, Chinmayi, Malathy, Shyam, Kalpana Ragavendar, Priya Hemesh, Deepali Sathe, Bhoomi Srivedi, Brijesh Sandhiyaa, Aparna, Ramya Nambeeshan, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Rimmi Tommy.

The Tamil lyrics for the songs have been penned by Yugabharathi, Vivek Velmurugan, Ijaz and Vincent Vijayan while the Telugu lyrics have been penned by Rakendu Mouli. The Hindi lyrics are by Rashmi Virag and Malayalam lyrics by Hari Narayanan.

The shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor