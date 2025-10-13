Producer Pragya Kapoor on Walking at the Lakme Fashion Week After 13 Years: It Brought Back a Rush of Memories

Producer Pragya Kapoor recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week after a whopping 13 years. For the former model, the ramp holds a special place in her heart, and this time it was as special as it was empowering. She dazzled in a heavy lehenga and wore confidence as the striking accessory, but it was the memory where it all began.

“Walking the ramp after 13 big years brought back a rush of memories. But this time it was all different. I was at the Lakme Fashion Week as a producer - not just a model. It took me back and made me reflect on my journey so far in life and from where I started to where I have come. It was lovely to meet so many old friends of mine who are still rocking the runway. It felt really nice to go back and speak to everyone about old memories and how things were back in the day,” she shared.

And added, “For me, fashion is about self-expression, and this time I walked the ramp not to look perfect, but to celebrate who I am. Fashion can be a game-changing voice for reinvention, and I’m proud to be a part of that conversation!” The producer walking on the ramp was not just about her return, but it was a celebration of reinvention, identity and evolution.