Producer Ram Kumar Pal offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Film producer Ram Kumar Pal offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.

The visit took place on October 21.

Speaking to ANI, he shared his experience of visiting the birth place of Lord Ram. "It is a expreince and people are getting benefits from the tourism here. Everyday five lakhs people are coming here, it is a matter of great joy. The state is also progressing because of this," he said.

Talked about his film on Godhra train fire he said, "The film is based on the entire incident and in Guarat and Rajasthan there is a demand for making it tax free. " "I have also written letter to the government to keep the train coaches in museum," the producer said

Pal also spoke on making a film on Ram Mandir and Ayodhya, saying, "I do a show 'Jai Shri Ram' in which Puneet Issar is playing Raavan and Vindu Dara Singh is playing Hanuman and Shilpa Raizada portrays Sita. Our next show is in Chandigarh on the 15th. Our next show is in Indore. So this show is still going on. And in three hours, 24 hours, in a minute, we have done the entire Ramayan."

Pal is also making a webseries on Lord Ram.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, steeped in centuries of history and spirituality, holds profound significance for millions of devotees worldwide.

Its inauguration on 22 January 2024, marked a historic milestone in India's cultural and religious landscape, eliciting joy and fervour among believers.

