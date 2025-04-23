Producer Sunjoy Waddhwa tackles societal pressure around body image in new show ‘Meri Bhavya Life’

Mumbai, April 23 Producer Sunjoy Waddhwa, known for shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Saat Phere,’ is all set to challenge long-held beauty standards and societal expectations with his latest television offering, ‘Meri Bhavya Life.’

The show delves into the emotional and psychological toll of body shaming, spotlighting the struggles of those constantly judged for their appearance. The producer shared that the casting journey for the show has been incredibly fulfilling, describing it as an almost magical process where everything seemed to fall into place effortlessly. Sunjoy stated, “We auditioned a lot of people, but then we found this amazing girl, Prisha, from Himachal Pradesh. She’s a podcaster and a journalist in her own way. When we saw her photo and then her audition, and when we met her, we instantly knew she was it. She had the confidence and the right energy, and she was a perfect fit for the character who’s dealing with societal expectations around weight.”

“As for the male lead actor, we needed someone into fitness, someone disciplined who doesn’t miss his routine. When we met Karan, we knew he was the right choice. He had the look, the energy, and the fitness, and he really had that aura,” he added.

According to the producer, there's a pressing need for narratives that are firmly rooted in real-life experiences and truths. Expressing the same, he mentioned, “Social issues are important, but if the story isn’t compelling, the message can fall flat. We believe in weaving the issue into a powerful narrative. That way, people relate, whether they’re going through it themselves or just recognizing it in society. It has to touch the heart.”

Speaking about his body of work, Sunjoy Waddhwa highlighted that his shows have consistently featured strong, empowered female leads at the heart of their narratives.

“Strong female characters are extremely important, in my opinion, because they often serve as the entry point into the world of the story. Women are the ones who try to adjust within a family, hold it together, and often make sacrifices—whether as a wife, daughter, or sister. So, understanding the female perspective becomes essential, as you often enter the family narrative through them. However, with changing trends, it's no longer just about telling the story of one individual,” he further explained.

Sunjoy went on to state, “We can’t rely solely on a single female protagonist to carry the narrative. Instead, we must portray the entire family as a unit and tell their collective story. That said, strong female characters still help anchor the story. For example, shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Saat Phere’, ‘Ganga’ had strong female protagonists. In the show ‘Mere Angne Mein,’ we told proper family stories through three distinct domains. Then there were shows like Jyoti, Katha, and Silsila. Silsila, in particular, was about two strong female characters and explored the triangle and perspective between two women and one man. It received great reviews for its layered storytelling.”

