Producer Sunkara KP Chowdary found dead, North Goa Police receives information of "suspected suicide by hanging"

Siolim (Goa) [India], February 3 : Telugu film producer Sunkara KP Chowdary was found dead in Siolim, North Goa. This morning, Anjuna Police Station's Siolim Outpost received information regarding a case of suspected suicide by hanging in Siolim, North Goa.

Speaking to ANI, North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal, shared details, saying, "This morning Anjuna Police Station's Siolim outpost received information regarding a case of suspected suicide by hanging. As soon as we received the information, Police staff were sent and thereupon reaching, a person was found hanging from a ceiling fan."

"Upon receiving the report, police personnel were dispatched to the scene (Flat No F2, Tattos residencyOxel, Siolim, Bardez, Goa). On arrival, they discovered a man hanging from a ceiling fan. The deceased has been identified as Sunakara K. P. Chowadry, 44 years old, a resident of Flat No. 220, B Block, SMR Vinay Symphony, Indra Nagar, Gachibowli, Opposite Brahma Kumari, Rangreddy, Telangana", as per the press release shared by North Goa SP.

"His identity was ascertained and he was revealed as one Sunkara KP Chowdary. He was 44 years old and he was a resident of Rangareddy, Telangana. After that, we began an investigation. We have sent the body for postmortem and we will take the next course of action as per the findings of the postmortem. Inquest proceedings have already been initiated and we are investigating...Upon a local inquiry, it was found that he works in the film industry in Hyderabad. We have informed the members of his family about his death and they are cooperating with us...," he added.

"Preliminary information suggests that Chowadry had been living alone in the flat for the past six to seven months. According to initial statements, his friends became concerned when he failed to respond to phone calls and messages this morning. They subsequently contacted the flat owner, who, upon checking, found Mr Chowadry hanging and information was given to the police," according to the police.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the deceased's family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing, as per release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor