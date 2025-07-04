Producer Yuvaraj Ganesan to produce Love Marriage director Shanmugha Priyan's next?

Chennai, July 4 One of Tamil film industry's most successful producers at present, Yuvaraj Ganesan, has now made an open offer to director Shanmugha Priyan, whose recently released Tamil film 'Love Marriage' has now emerged a superhit, saying that if he quickly gave him a script, they could next do a movie in his company's production.

Yuvaraj Ganesan, whose production house Million Dollar Studios is currently on a roll having delivered three back-to-back superhits -- 'Lover', 'Good Night' and 'Tourist Family'-- in Tamil cinema, on Thursday participated in the thanks giving meet of director Shanmugha Priyan's 'Love Marriage', featuring Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat and Meenakshi in the lead.

The producer, who spoke at the event, praised the entire team and concluded his speech by making an open offer to director Shanmugha Priyan, saying,"If you quickly give me a script, we can do your next film in our company. Will you give it?"

When it was his turn to speak, director Shanmugha Priyan said, "I express my thanks to producer Yuvaraj Ganesan, who has helped me whenever I have asked him for something. You have offered me a film and everybody else has acknowledged it. Your Tourist Family has made over 91 crores. I want to make a film like that for you. I want to give you success like that."

Shanmugha Priyan also took the opportunity to thank the entire cast and crew of his film 'Love Marriage' and the media for their support to the film.

He said, "When I wanted my first film to be a family film, we decided to do this story. When the plot was about a guy who looks to get married to the elder girl but ends up getting married to the younger girl, I was worried about how it would be communicated to the audience but my director Ra Karthick was particular that we should portray our women only beautifully and he was sure we could do that well in this film too."

Shanmugha Priyan also disclosed that they deliberately introduced only one heroine during promotions so as to keep audiences guessing about the film's plot.

"I told actress Sushmitha that she would be there in the first half of the film but that she would not be there in the second half and that she would be a part of promotions. I told Meenakshi that she would not be there in the first half but would be there in the second and that she wouldn't be a part of the promotions," he said with a smile.

