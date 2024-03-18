Production house sacks 'Yeh Rishta...' actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe

Mumbai, March 18 Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production has terminated 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' (YRKKH) actors Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour.

The production house currently has two successful shows airing on Star Plus-- "Anupamaa" and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai."

Some recent events have prompted the production house to take a firm stance against Shehzada, who portrays the role of Armaan, and Pratiksha, essaying Roohi.

Shehzada's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that the production house strives to maintain.

Pratiksha, who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement.

In light of these actions, Directors Kut Production has terminated them. Replacements for both the characters will be announced shortly.

It first premiered in January 2009 and is one of the longest-running TV shows. It originally featured Hina Khan (played Akshara), Karan Mehra (as Naitik), Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan.

The show now stars Samridhii Shukla as the fourth-generation lead.

