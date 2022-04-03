Promise kept: Fan attends Coldplay's concert six years after Chris Martin visited him at hospital

Coldplay's Chris Martin visited a fan undergoing treatment in Mexico and made a word to see him again after he had fully recovered to attend the band's concert, and after six years the promise was finally fulfilled!

A picture from Coldplay's Latin America tour concert in Guadalajara has been doing rounds on the internet where the band's lead musician Chris Martin's fan named Salvador Vargas could be seen holding a placard that reads, "You told me that the next time you want to see me in a concert and here I am."

What caught social media users' attention was the picture on the placard which was captured when Chris Martin first visited Salvador when he was admitted to a hospital.

The pictures were originally shared by Dr Daniel Ortiz Morales, who can also be seen in the image on the placard.

Upon research, it was learnt that Salvador was connected to a mechanical ventilator when Chris Martin paid him a visit at a hospital in Mexico six years ago.

They had made a promise to each other that they would meet again after Salvador had fully recovered to attend a Coldplay concert.

As promised, six years later Salvador attended the concert showing the sweetest gesture to his favourite star.

Sharing the pictures on his Twitter, Dr Daniel Ortiz Morales wrote, "Sometimes we do not know the fate of our patients. 6 years ago Salvador was connected to a mechanical ventilator through a tracheostomy. @coldplay visited @HGM_OD and they promised each other that the next time they would see each other, it would be at a concert! fulfilled!"

For the unversed, Coldplay, on March 30 performed in Mexico sharing the stage with Fher, the lead singer of the Mexican rock band Mana, and performed their hit single Rayando El Sol.

( With inputs from ANI )

