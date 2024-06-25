Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Bengali film ‘Devi Chowdhurani' secures Indo-UK co-production status

Mumbai, June 25 Actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Srabanti Chatterjee’s Bengali film 'Devi Chowdhurani' has secured official Indo-UK co-production status by both governments.

This collaboration underscores the deepening cultural and creative ties between India and the UK, setting a new precedent in international film production.

Produced by Aparna and Aniruddha Dasgupta of Adited Motion Pictures (US/India) in conjunction with Soumyajit Majumdar of LOK Arts Collective (India/UK), 'Devi Chowdhurani' is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra.

The film, adapted from the classic novel by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, chronicles the life of India’s first female freedom fighter and is set to feature a mesmerising musical score by globally renowned composer Pandit Bickram Ghosh.

The UK co-producers of this film project are HC Films and Moringa Studios.

This film, along with 'Joyguru', the recently announced flagship Indo-US-UK-France co-production, are the first two films from the collaboration slate of Adited Motion Pictures and LOK Arts Collective, with a focus on global Indian cinema.

The recognition of 'Devi Chowdhurani' as an official co-production is a testament to the robust cultural diplomacy efforts between India and the UK, facilitated by the Indo-UK film co-production treaty signed in 2007.

Prasenjit says he is extremely delighted to be a pivotal part and lead male protagonist of 'Devi Chowdhurani' (Bandit Queen of Bengal), directed by Subhrajit Mitra, which has been granted the status and coined as the first Indo-UK co-production for any Bengali language film by both governments.

He added: “This will pave a new path for the regional film industries and promote Indian films which are rooted to her rich cultural and historical heritage. I wish this initiative all the very best.”

In October 2023, the concepts of both 'Devi Chowdhurani' and the forthcoming musical pan-India Hindi feature film 'Joyguru' were shared by Soumyajit Majumdar at a historic reception at the Guildhall.

The Indian authorities instrumental in this landmark decision include the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the Film Facilitation Office (FFO), and Invest India, with the British Film Institute (BFI) and the Department of Culture, Media, and Sports (DCMS) representing the UK.

'Devi Chowdhurani', now in the early post-production phase, also features a stellar cast that includes Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee, and Kinjal Nanda.

A joint statement from Aparna and Aniruddha Dasgupta (Adited Motion Pictures): "This recognition for 'Devi Chowdhurani' as the first Bengali film to receive official Indo-UK co-production status is a dream come true for us at Adited Motion Pictures.

"It represents not just a significant achievement in our filmmaking journey but also a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and historical bonds between India and the UK.”

The duo said that collaboration with Soumyajit and LOK Arts Collective, along with the support from both governments, has been an inspiring experience.

“This project is a testament to the power of storytelling in bridging cultures and creating something truly remarkable. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has believed in and supported this vision,” they said.

Soumyajit Majumdar (LOK Arts Collective) added: "With dynamic producer duo Aparna and Aniruddha Dasgupta of Adited Motion Pictures, we found like-hearted partners having a shared vision, and it's so encouraging to know that 'Devi Chowdhurani', our first film collaboration, has attained the feat of an official Indo-UK co-production with the guidance of the FFO-India and BFI-UK.”

