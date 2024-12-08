Protests Erupt in Indore Over Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert; Bajrang Dal and VHP Oppose Liquor and Non-Veg Arrangements

Right-wing groups Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged protests near the venue of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, just hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

The protesters raised objections over the organisers' plans to serve liquor and set up non-vegetarian food counters, claiming these arrangements offended religious sentiments.

Diljit Dosanjh’s performance was set for 7 PM, but Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amarendra Singh clarified that the event had not received official permission yet. He stated that authorities were reviewing all aspects of the situation before granting approval. "We have inspected the venue, and some people are opposing it. We will decide on the conditions for the show after evaluating everything," DCP Singh said.

Discussions are ongoing between the authorities and event organisers to resolve the issues raised by the protests. This is not the first time Dosanjh’s tour has faced controversy. Similar protests occurred during his 'Dil-Luminati' tour, with some groups objecting to the sale of alcohol at his events. In Hyderabad, the singer received a notice asking him to refrain from performing songs mentioning alcohol, prompting him to modify the lyrics in one of his songs by replacing "liquor" with "coke."