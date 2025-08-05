Protests in TN against Deverakonda’s film ’Kingdom’; Ramanathapuram witnesses tension

Chennai, Aug 5 Protests broke out in Tamil Nadu against the recently-released Telugu film 'Kingdom', directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

The film, which was released worldwide on July 31, has sparked controversy for allegedly portraying Sri Lankan Tamils in a negative light and naming the antagonist after the Tamil deity Murugan.

The film features Vijay Deverakonda alongside Bhagyashree, Satyadev, and several other actors.

However, the content has triggered outrage among Tamil nationalist groups, particularly Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), who have accused the film-makers of hurting Tamil sentiments.

NTK cadres have alleged that 'Kingdom' depicts Sri Lankan Tamils as villains and have taken strong objection to the antagonist being named after Lord Murugan, a revered deity among Tamils.

The party claims the portrayal is not only insensitive but also aimed at maligning the identity and history of the Tamil people.

In response, NTK members staged protests outside various theatres across Tamil Nadu, demanding a ban on the screening of the film in the state.

In Ramanathapuram, tensions escalated when NTK cadres attempted to block the screening of the film at a local theatre.

Protesters surrounded the venue, raising slogans and demanding an immediate halt to the show.

The situation turned tense when police personnel intervened to disperse the crowd.

A scuffle reportedly broke out between the police and NTK members, resulting in a brief standoff.

Additional forces were deployed to the area to bring the situation under control. While the police managed to restore order, the atmosphere in Ramanathapuram remains tense, with heavy deployment of security around the theatres screening the film.

No reports of injuries have emerged so far, though authorities remain on high alert to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi has reiterated its demand for the Tamil Nadu government to ban the film, accusing it of promoting anti-Tamil narratives and disrespecting cultural sentiments.

Political observers believe the controversy is likely to gain further traction unless the film-makers or the censor board issue clarifications addressing the concerns.

