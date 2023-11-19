"Proud and blessed": Vicky Kaushal performs the Khukuri dance with Gorkha soldiers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Actor Vicky Kaushal performed the Khukuri' dance along with Gorkha soldiers in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh during promotions of war drama 'Sam Bahadur'.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video and wrote, "The privilege of holding their Khukuri. The pleasure of matching their steps. Proud and blessed to have done the Khukuri dance with the Gorkhas today! Jai Mahakali... Aayo Gorkhali! #SAMbhaadur Releasing 1.12.2023!"

In the video, Vicky can be seen shaking his leg with the Gorkhas while holding their Khukhri.

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Meghna Gulzar wrote, "Truly special!!"

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky recently unveiled the film's trailer which showcased the actor in in a fierce avatar.

At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivered a powerful dialogue and said, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he lead the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal'.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

