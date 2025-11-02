Proud dad Sanjay Kapoor says 'keep smiling' as he wishes Shanaya on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 2 Proud father Sanjay Kapoor asked daughter Shanaya Kapoor to 'keep smiling' as he wished her on her birthday.

The 'Sirf Tum' actor decided to turn back the clock and shared a video compilation of a few photos of Shanaya over the years.

Wishing his daughter dear, Sanjay penned, "Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02 , We are so proud of you, Lots of love and happiness , Always keep smiling (Red heart and evil eye emoji) (sic)."

Sanjay's better half and Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, also posted a video of some adorable childhood memories of the 'Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan' actress.

"I love you with my heart and soul @shanayakapoor02 (red heart and evil eye emoji) HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE (red hearts and hugs emoji) #MyEverything (sic)," she wrote on social media.

Previously, Shanaya talked about how her parents served as her most honest critics during her debut with "Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shanaya was asked how her parents reacted to her debut.

She revealed that her father has always been a very honest critic.

Shanaya added that as she was preparing for her debut, she used to share videos of her practice with her dad, who gave her straightforward feedback, pointing out both the areas she needed to improve and the aspects she was doing well.

Shanaya told IANS, “I mean, more than being nervous, my dad is a very honest critic of mine. Whenever I was preparing or sharing any videos with him, he would always give me very honest feedback—pointing out what I needed to work on and what my strengths were. Even my mom, whenever she watches any of my work, tells me, ‘If this wasn’t working out, I would have told you. If this wasn’t good, I would have said so. And if it is good, I’ll tell you that too.’ They’ve always been very honest because they know this industry isn’t forgiving, and that I have to work really hard.”

