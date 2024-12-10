‘Proud Himachali’ Preity Zinta talks about giving back to ‘mother nature’

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actress and a “proud Himachali” Preity Zinta talked about the importance of giving back to mother nature and revealed that she had planted a Cedar tree almost three years ago, which has now grown up.

Preity took to Instagram, where she posted a before and after picture of her tree. In the first two images, the actress is seen looking after the tree she planted. The last image had the coniferous trees, which grow up to 30–40 metres, entirely covered in snow.

For the caption, she wrote: “I planted this Himalayan Cedar tree almost 3 years ago. So happy to see it grow and thrive with all the snow around as Himachal Pradesh braces for a cold & white winter. Moments like these give true meaning to life & the importance of giving back to Mother Nature. #Plantatree #Nature #HimalyanCeder #proudhimachali #ting.”

Talking about her early life, Preity was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Her father, Durganand Zinta, was an officer in the Indian Army and died in a car accident when she was thirteen. The accident also involved her mother, who was severely injured and consequently remained bedridden for two years.

Talking about her journey, Preity made her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dil Se…”. She then featured alongside Bobby Deol in “Soldier”. Her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film “Kya Kehna” helped her attain more stardom.

Her filmography includes “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Veer-Zara”, “Salaam Namaste”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in “Heaven On Earth”.

The actress is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947”, which is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It also stars Sunny Deol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor