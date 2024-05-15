"Proud, humbled and honoured": Rohit Shetty visits new Parliament building

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Singham 3', recently visited the new Parliament building in the national capital.

On Wednesday morning, Rohit took to Instagram and shared a video from his new parliament visit.

For the occasion, he wore a white kurta-pyjama and a Nehru jacket.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Naye Bharat ka naya Sansad Bhavan.Yeh sirf Parliament hi nahi, pura Bharat hai!Feeling proud, humbled and honoured #AtmanirbharBharat."

The new parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi in May last year.

The new Indian Parliament building is triangular in shape to optimize space utilization. The building is situated on a triangular plot of land and has three main spaces: the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and a Central Lounge.

The red and white sandstone used in the making of the building has been procured from Rajasthan's Sarmathura whereas Kesaria green stone, installed inside the Lok Sabha chamber, has been brought from Udaipur.

Celebrities including Badshah, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Divya Dutta, Dolly Singh and Shehnaaz Gill have also visited the building.

In the coming months, Rohit will release 'Singham 3', which features Ajay along with Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

