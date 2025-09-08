‘Proud’ Jackie Shroff tells daughter Krishna ‘Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan’ as she embraces village life

Mumbai, Sep 8 Bollywood star and a proud father Jackie Shroff shared a heart melting message for his daughter Krishna Shroff, who is currently seen in the show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon”

Krishna took to Instagram, where she shared a clip from the show, where his audio played and he talked about farming.

In the audio, Jackie was heard saying in Hindi: “Saadar Pranam to everyone, my dear people. It's such a great show that I can't tell you. I am so happy that my Krishna has taken part in this show. Farming, this is life. They say, Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan. These are the words of a farmer, these are the words of a village.”

Jackie was heard saying that “these are all things that are our biggest strength.”

“Whether we live or not. But the happiness that I have got by seeing Krishna in the village, that happiness has been with me for many days. All the best to all the contestants. My love to all the families. My dear Krishna, I love you too much.”

He then said Krishna is doing right by doing the show.

“Everyone is doing it right. Away from the phone. Away from the life of the city. In the village. Jai Ho, Jai Ho, Ganga Mania. Let's go, brother. Krishna, I love you.I miss you. And I am happy you are doing this show. Whatever you will get to learn from this show, there are no other chances to learn. Let's go, I will meet you soon. “

Krishna was then seen getting emotional and revealed that she did the show because of her father.

“Honestly, I came on this journey because of them. They pushed me and motivated me. They told me that if I take this journey, I can become a different person. You will learn a lot.”

“Everything I do in life, it's always to make him proud. And I know… Honestly, I never express this much to my father. That relationship is more with my mother. But just knowing that he is already proud, that is everything for me.”

“Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” is testing the limits of its celebrity contestants. They have traded their luxury-filled routines for Bamuliya village in Madhya Pradesh.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show follows 11 celebrity women including names such as Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and twin sisters Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra.

