"Proud moment for me as an artist": Anu Malik opens up about his cameo in 'Khalbali Records'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Singer Anu Malik is all set to make a special appearance in the upcoming musical drama 'Khalbali Records'. He opened up about his experience of being part of the show.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the series brings alive its core theme of music through soulful soundtracks produced by the ace composer Amit Trivedi along with unique Indie hip-hop tracks by Azadi Records.

The show features Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra, Salonie Patel, and Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep, the series will also witness the biggest ensemble of 30-35 musicians across the industry, including renowned artists like Rekha Bharadwaj, Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, Shahid Mallya Abhijeet Sawant and others.

'Khalbali Records' follows the "journey of Raghav, a talented music producer working at his father's prestigious record label, Galaxy Records." After a tragic event shakes his world to its core, Raghav becomes increasingly disillusioned with the way his father's company operates and its lack of genuine support for artists.

Determined to create a new record label that truly values and nurtures its artists, Raghav makes the bold decision to leave Galaxy Records and start a new. However, his journey is fraught with significant challenges, including fierce competition from his own family, especially his ruthless father, who is unwilling to let go of his control and power within the music industry. Raghav's struggle to build a label that stands for artistic integrity and innovation becomes a profound and personal battle, testing his resolve and resilience at every turn, as per the information received by JioCinema team.

Talking about being part of Khalbali Records Anu Malik said, "Khalbali Records is going to make some serious khalbali on screen. It is so much more than just a show. It's a grand celebration and patronage of music in all its forms. One of the biggest musical dramas ever made, it brings together the biggest and most loved names in the industry as it honours and elevates the art that we cherish. I'm truly thankful to be a part of this spectacular journey. This show is a testament to music's enduring power and its ability to strike a multitude of emotions with every note. It is a proud moment for me as an artist to see our industry, with its many genres, talented artists, showcased in all its glory on screen in a compelling musical drama that promises to set new benchmarks in creativity and entertainment."

'Khalbali Records' will be out on JioCinema on September 12.

