Proud of you, Papa: Karan Deol shares pictures from 'Gadar 2' success party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Actor Karan Deol, on Friday, has treated his fans with a glimpse of 'Gadar 2' success party.

Karan took to Instagram and shared some adorable clicks featuring actor and father Sunny Deol, his wife Drisha Acharya, his brother Rajveer Deol, Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Paloma among others.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Celebrating the remarkable success of #Gadar2! Proud of you, Papa, and congratulations to the entire team".

Fans reacted to the post and showered love from their heartfelt comments.

Recently the makers of ‘Gadar 2’ hoisted a grand success party in Mumbai where several big actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Dharmendra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Shilpa Shetty among others marked their presence.

‘Gadar 2’ has become the third film to cross the Rs 500 crore margin after ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘Pathaan’.Helmed by Anil Sharma the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

‘Gadar 2’ minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Meanwhile, Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

