Proud Parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor Strike a Pose Against Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Poster

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor are beaming with pride as their daughter Shanaya Kapoor gears up for her Bollywood debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a mesmerising romantic musical. The proud parents visited a leading theatre chain in the city and happily posed against posters of the film. Maheep Kapoor shared a series of photos capturing their excitement, accompanied by a playful and heartfelt caption: "Can you tell, we are SUPER excited ???😂🤣🧿🧿🧿❤️❤️❤️🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan out on the 11th July, see you guys at the movies 🍿 #ItsADate❤️😁🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻😎"

Fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section with love, celebrating the family’s special moment. Adding to the enthusiasm, the film’s producer and writer Mansi Bagla also commented with heart emojis: “❤️❤️❤️😍”

As the film inches closer to its release, anticipation is high for Shanaya’s debut alongside Vikrant Massey. The teaser, songs, and posters have already created significant buzz online, setting the stage for a grand launch.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written and created by Mansi Bagla, with music by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, the film is set to release in cinemas on July 11, 2025.