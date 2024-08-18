"Proud": Parineeti Chopra on Sooraj Barjatya, Neena Gupta winning National Award for 'Uunchai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Parineeti Chopra, who is also a part of the film 'Uunchai', is proud of director Sooraj R Barjatya and actor Neena Gupta for winning the National Awards.

Taking to Instagram story on Saturday, Parineeti shared the film's poster along with Sooraj and Neena's achievement.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Proud."

Sooraj R Barjatya bagged the Best Director award for 'Uunchai'.

Neena Gupta added another glory to her remarkable career by winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie.

70th National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday in the national capital. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

'Uunchai' tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh, Danny Denzongpa and Anupam Kher's characters. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

The film showcased Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa planning and discussing the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision.

The rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character's ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually, they make it possible with Neena and Sarika in the company.

With the company of Neena and Sarika, they end up climbing Mount Everest.

The film marked the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

